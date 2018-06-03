Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to launch electric bus in city on June 18

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is all set to launch an electric bus here on June 18. It will be introduced on a trial basis for 15 days and the service will be expanded across the state.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

An electric bus (for representation purpose only)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is all set to launch an electric bus here on June 18. It will be introduced on a trial basis for 15 days and the service will be expanded across the state if profitable. As of now, only one bus will operate in the city and bus fare would be similar to that of low-floor buses.

The service will be expanded with 300 more electric buses in the city if the service proves to be profitable. The Goldstone Infratech Ltd company, which has a contract with the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), is providing electric buses to the transport corporation for the trial run to check its viability in local road conditions.

“Currently the KSRTC has taken a free trial version for 15 days. If we decide to extend the service across the state, buses would be taken on rent for `46 per km,” said KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary.
At a time when fuel prices are going up, the electric buses would be a relief to the corporation. These buses will help cut down fuel cost in addition to avoiding pollution. Compared to conventional diesel and CNG buses the running cost of these buses will be very low.

The electric buses will have a number of features for the public, including CCTV, GPS tracker, entertainment section and kneeling mechanism for differently abled, pregnant women and senior citizens. It’s a fully air-conditioned bus with 40 push back seats and reduces noise pollution inside and outside the bus.

ASRTU has provided e-buses for other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.KSRTC is planning to induct 150 e-buses under Gross Cost Contract model in future. Training staff on maintaining electric buses and fixing charging points in depots stand as some of the main challenges.

‘Charged’ up
The electric bus will be introduced on a trial basis for 15 days.
As of now, only one bus will operate in the city and ticket fare would be similar to that of low-floor buses
The service will be expanded with 300 more electric buses in the city if the service proves to be profitable

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation electric bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 