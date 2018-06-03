Outpatient clinics in private hospitals not to function tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Hospitals’ Coordination Council (THCC) has decided to suspend the functioning of the outpatient(OP) clinics in private hospitals on Monday in protest against the flash strike and ensuing violence by nursing staff at a private hospital demanding payment of revised wages. THCC convener Alex Franklin said the flash-strike by nurses not only derails the day-to-day functioning of the hospital but also imperils the life of patients. He also called upon the public and the government to intervene in the matter since such incidents posed major hardships to patients as well as the hospital managements.

Meanwhile, the mediatory talks convened by the Labour Commissioner on Saturday to end the strike by the staff at five private hospitals here resulted in the striking employees at the Ananthapuri Hospital calling off the protest. This followed the assurance from the hospital management the revised wages will be paid from June.

However, the Labour Commissionerate said since the wage revision is under the consideration of the court, both the parties have agreed a decision on the same will be taken after the court’s final verdict. The indefinite protest had been originally called by the staff at the KIMS, Ananthapuri, PRS, SUT Pattom and SK Hospitals. It is said the Labour Department will hold discussions with the management and protesting staff in the remaining hospitals on Monday.