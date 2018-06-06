Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala's Harbour Engineering Department building declared 'Green Protocol Office'

To mark the World Environment Day, the Harbour Engineering Department declared its building as ‘Green Protocol Office’ on Tuesday.

Published: 06th June 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To mark the World Environment Day, the Harbour Engineering Department declared its building as ‘Green Protocol Office’ on Tuesday. The declaration was made in association with the Suchitwa Mission and the Haritha Keralam Mission. As part of the scheme, government offices and educational institutions in the state will cut down the use of plastic on its premises.

Anil Kumar, chief engineer, inaugurated the event by accepting a fountain pen from the executive engineer as a first step towards avoiding plastic pens in the office. The pens, sponsored by the Harbour Engineer Recreation Club, were distributed to all staff.

“The department is also planning to write an official letter to the Railway Minister and authority to increase the dustbin facilities on the railway platforms,” said the chief engineer. The protocol requires institutions to use eco-friendly items, discard disposable materials, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and disposing of them in two separate bins and provision of aerobic compost bins within the office compound. Employees are required to bring food in reusable containers. Biodegradable waste should be dumped into the biogas plants.

Strict action will be taken by the department against the employees who violate these rules.
“A material collection facility is being constructed in our office compounds where paper, glass, metal and electronic waste could be discarded. The non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to the recycling units, where it will be effectively reused while the disposed of plastic will be used in the construction of the road,” said N Shaan, senior clerk of the department.

