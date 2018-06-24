Demonetisation was meant for converting Amit Shah’s black money to white: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the demonetisation by the Narendra Modi Government was for converting the black money of Amit Shah and his cohorts to white.

A recent reply to an RTI query indicate Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank of which Amit Shah is a director has collected `745.59 crore of demonetised notes five days within the notes were demonetised, Chennithala said. This shows demonetisation itself was an exercise done by Modi for Shah and his associates to convert huge black money deposits to white money, Chennithala said.

Within one year after the Narendra Modi Government came to power, Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company has a growth of 16,000 times. The company, which had an asset base of Rs fifty thousand leaped to Rs eighty crore which is impossible by doing normal business, Chennithala said. This shows the Modi Government is for making huge money for Amit Shah and family and a few Modi devotees and nothing else, he said.