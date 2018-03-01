THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation has installed 26 she-toilets across the city in view of the Attukal Pongala.

There is no user fee for the toilets, the corporation said. The locations are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram railway station, Corporation office at Palayam, opposite Museum police station, university, near the Kerala University union office, opposite Sreekanteswaram temple, Women’s College, Woman and Child Hospital at Thycaud, RCC, Fort Hospital, Homoeo College, Ayurveda College, Vanchiyoor court.