THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sun will now steam your idlis for you. The ‘Solar steam cooker and idly maker’ garners pride of place at the expo organised by the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) which functions under the Power Department, during the past few days at Sooryakanthi.

The solar idli cooker which has been

developed by Kraftwork

The expo was organised in connection with the week-long Akshay Urja Ulsav for promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy devices.The ‘Go Solar’ call made by government agencies like ANERT, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Energy Management Centre (EMC) has triggered a spurt in more and more solar-powered home appliances and other energy-efficient utilities in the market.

The solar idli cooker, for instance, has been developed by Kraftwork, one of the companies empanelled by ANERT. ‘’The company has now submitted the design for approval by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE),’’ said ANERT director R Harikumar. With the threat of powercuts looming as summer approaches, there is also a huge demand for solar-powered inverters. In fact, hybrid inverters that feed on the sun as well as the grid are also available today. Or if you want to go really traditional, there are the energy-efficient firewood stoves on offer from self-help groups trained by ANERT in all 14 districts.

The ‘1+3 Model’ is one such developed by the Karmadhara Charitable Society, whose technicians have been trained by ANERT. In this new model, three hearths are lit using one burner.“If you need 5 kg of firewood for burning three traditional stoves, this new model requires just 3 kg. We believe this model is 30 per cent energy efficient,’’ said D Suneesh Kumar of Karmadhara, which is based in Venkodu, Vattapara.

ANERT has stepped up its activities with the Justice Sivarajan-led Solar Commission recommending the agency should be strengthened to provide cost-effective service to the public. Solar lanterns and driers, solar photovoltaic panels, subsidised schemes for rooftop solar grid-tied, as well as off-grid units are also available through ANERT. ‘’The most popular product is still the grid-connected roof-top solar power plant,’’ Harikumar said.