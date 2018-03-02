THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The KSRTC has raised the earnings target for allowing double duty for operating crew with the increase in fare coming to effect from March 1.As per the new criteria, crew of ordinary buses can earn double duty only on days when the collection exceeds Rs 12,000. It was Rs 10,000 earlier. For fast passenger, the target has been revised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000. It is Rs 14,000 for city fast and Rs 20,000 for super fast and limited stop fast, Rs 13,000 for JnNURM ordinary and Rs 18,000 for JnNURM AC buses. Extra allowance and existing duty pattern are allowed only for ordinary services having a revenue of Rs 6,500.

Bus fares in the state have gone up by 6 to 15 paise per kilometre for eight classes of stage carriers from Monday.The minimum fare has been increased by Rs 1 to Rs 8. With the hike, the KSRTC is expected to earn an additional revenue of Rs 25 lakh daily.

The single-duty pattern for conductors and drivers was introduced in select routes in July based on the earning criteria of services.The earlier practice of availing of double duty for 13 hours of work was not beneficial to the KSRTC which was struggling to find the crew for running buses. The new system helps KSRTC run at least 2,000 additional services.