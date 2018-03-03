THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The city will be hosting the 8th Asian Yoga Sports Championship in September. During the event around 500 participants from 16 Asian countries will exhibit their yoga skills. The three-day championship will begin from September 27 at Jimmy George Stadium. Participants from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, China, Dubai, Taiwan, Iran, Afghanistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal will come down to the capital city for this big event. This is the first time the state is hosting a yoga championship of such a grand scale.

Last year the Yoga Association of Kerala conducted the first Federation Yoga Sports Cup at the same venue. The Indian team for the Asian Yoga Sports Championship has 112 members. The team has five from the state. Shreya R Nair (Alappuzha), Hiba Mariam K H (Thrissur), Alex Jerome (Thrissur), Arun Anandan (Idukki) and Varsha T B (Pathanamthitta) have qualified for the Asian Yoga Championship.