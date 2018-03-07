THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Very soon women travelling to the state capital for various requirements will have a place for short stay. The city corporation is all set to launch the first ‘She lodge’ in the city in two months. The facility has been arranged at the working women’s hostel run by the Corporation at Sreekanteswaram. The local body has already spent Rs 25 lakh to prepare a 13-bed facility in the hostel premises. The capacity will be augmented by adding 15 more beds from the hostel.

Those who wish to stay at the She lodge can make their bookings in advance through a website which will be launched along with the facility. The availability will be displayed online.“We are in the final stages of preparing the by-law. It will be tabled before the council for approval soon,” said chairperson of Welfare Standing Committee, R Geetha Gopal.

The Corporation is responsible for the building, infrastructure, and functioning of the establishments. The ‘She lodge’ will be run by Kudumbashree and all employees required for running such establishments will be selected and trained by it. It is part of the government policy to have She lodges to provide safe lodging and food at moderate rates for students and women travelling to cities for various requirements.

The local body took over the hostel building operated by Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) after it’s term expired. It can accommodate 70 and at present, it accommodates working women and students. The Corporation has recently extended the curfew time from 7 pm to 9 pm. It was considered as a progressive move and a need of the hour.

The city has numerous working women’s hostel. Realising the increasing demand for such facilities in the IT hub of Kazhakoottam the government approved a Working Women’s Hostel at Poundukadavu. The recent budget made an allocation of Rs 45 crore.