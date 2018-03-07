THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Pepper Creative Awards Trust has announced the 12th Edition of the Pepper Creative Awards, the largest creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. Call for entries have been sent to all ad agencies, production houses, printers, and photographers in South India. A panel of eminent personalities from India’s creative world will evaluate the entries for Pepper-2018. The last date for the receipt of entries is March 17. “We are expecting more than 1,500 entries for the competition,” said K Venugopal, chairman, Pepper Trust.