TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Experiences shared by veteran press photographers will be of immense help to the young generation, said director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for media students organised as part of the International Press Photo Fest Kerala organised by the Kerala Media Academy here on Thursday. “IPPFK is an opportunity for students to learn photography from veterans in the field. It is sure to give a sense of direction to them,” he said.

Senior journalist M G Radhakrishnan said women photographers have given a different perspective to the art. “The country has some highly talented women photographers like Sipra Das. Their photographs are distinct for a ‘women’s angle’ on happenings,” he said.Senior press photographer Sipra Das narrated her struggles to get established in the field. “I ventured into press photography when there were misconceptions about women doing this job. But I could prove myself through hard work,” she said.

She said she had worked in some extremely difficult circumstances like riots and natural calamities like cyclone. “I’ve covered election campaigns of Vajpayee, Rajiv Gandhi and many more. I undertook all types of assignments that my male colleagues would do,” she said.Sipra said over the time the camera bag had become a part of her body. “I feel it as a part of my body,” she said.

Media Academy chairman R S Babu, senior journalist Gouridasan Nair, ace photographer Saraswati Chakraborty, AFP press photographer Raveendran Deshabhimani general manager K J Thomas, Rajaji Mathew Thomas, John Mundakayam, T K Sujith, Suresh Vellimanagalam and Rajmohan attended the function.