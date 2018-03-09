CI Latha L who took charge as Station House Officer at Peroorkada police station in Thiruvananthapuram on International Women’s Day addressing the grievance of an elderly woman | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Women members of the state police proved their mettle by executing station management duties as part of a special Women’s Day initiative. They performed the role of station house officer in about 100 police stations in different districts. Their duties ranged from receiving complaints, law and order maintenance and crime investigation. In some stations, duties involving GD charge, station writer, security, reception, help desk and complaint redressal were performed by women.

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera visited the Peroorkada Police Station in the capital which was part of the initiative. Women Cell Inspector L Latha was the station house officer at Peroorkada station.

Behera said the police aimed at execution of duties beyond gender barrier in the force. “At present, women constitute seven per cent of the force. Efforts are on to make it 15 per cent. A women police battalion and women commando wing were formed as part of this. Another women battalion is on the anvil. Also, women safety measures by the police will be expanded,” he said.

Women civil police officers and female student police cadets gave a guard of honour to the state police chief at the Peroorkada station. Behera honoured Saramma Alexander, a senior member of the Janamaithri residents association. South Zone ADGP Anil Kant, Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham, City Police Commissioner P Prakash, members of Janamaithri residents association and Nirbhaya volunteers participated.

ADGP B Sandhya led the ‘Run Rani Run Half Marathon’ starting from Kowdiar Junction. Behera flagged off the run passing through Museum, Palayam, V J T Hall, Asan Square, PMG, L M S junction concluding at Kanakakkunnu. It was attended by women police officers and sports persons.

A workshop on women safety was held at the police headquarters in the morning. Speakers included Behera, government’s gender advisor T K Anandi, Women’s Commission member E M Radha, ADGP B Sandhya and Women Battalion commandant R Nisanthini. The cultural meeting at the valedictory of the workshop was attended by ADGP Anandakrishnan and IG P Vijayan.A self-defence training programme attended by 1,000 women was held at the KINFRA Apparel Park, Kazhakoottam. The programme included awareness and hands-on training.