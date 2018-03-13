THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Four Area Development Societies (ADS) in Corporation have been selected for the Swachata Excellence Award by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). ADSs in Kazhakoottam, Kalady, Kulathoor and Punnakkamugal are among the seven selected from the state for the awards. The awards will be distributed Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi on March 23. Mayor VK Prasanth congratulated the councillors of the wards for preparing ADS for the award. He represents the Kazhakoottam ward.

Kudumbashree has a three-tier structure for its women community network, with Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) at the lowest level, Area Development Societies (ADS) at the middle level, and Community Development Societies (CDS) at the local government level.