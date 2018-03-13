THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A woman who lost her house after standing surety for a loan availed by her friend brought her petition before the State Women’s Commission adalat on Monday.The woman who had retired from government service had to shift to a rented house with her bedridden husband and children as her friend who availed the loan of H5 lakh did not repay the money. She lost her house and 13 cents of land. Along with the woman, other persons who had stood surety for the respondent attended the commission’s sitting here. However, the respondent did not appear for the sitting prompting the commission to instruct the police to ensure her presence at the next sitting.

In all, 150 complaints were examined in the commission’s adalat led by chairperson M C Josephine, members Shiji Viji and E M Radha. While 51 cases were settled, 83 cases were postponed for consideration at the next adalat. In four cases, couples will be given counselling. The police have been asked to file a report in 12 cases.

In one case, an anganwadi teacher approached the commission with the complaint a Malappuram native had cheated her under the pretext of marriage after having lived together for a year. The police was asked to file a report within seven days on the youth who is reportedly trying to marry another woman. In a case of marital dispute, a husband and wife told the commission they had been merely acting as husband and wife for the last eight years. The husband told he was taking revenge as the marriage was forced on him by his relatives. Though the woman was ready for a compromise, he was adamant. The commission posted the case for the next sitting. Commission director V U Kuriakose, police officers and advocates attended the sitting.