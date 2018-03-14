TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The National Service Scheme volunteers from Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School at Attingal have an active ‘social’ life. The youngsters literally collected a tonne of e-waste in a recent initiative they undertook.The volunteers carried out a series of awareness campaigns in the school to educate their classmates about the ill effects of e-wastes. “They were also divided into various groups and took the awareness campaign to houses and institutions,” said programme officer Manoj C V.

As a result of this, the students managed to collect a tonne of e-waste, including old computers, monitors and mobile phones. Itwas handed over to Clean Kerala Company for recycling at a function held in the school. Attingal Municipal Chairman M Pradeep inaugurated the function. “The effort taken by the students is commendable. It is a proud moment for municipality,” he said.

The NSS volunteers from the school have taken up several initiatives earlier in keeping with their motto, ‘personality development through community service’. Notable is the adoption of Karichayil, an underdeveloped village in Attingal. The students helped the women here to find employment by teaching them to make eco-friendly pens and also imparted computer skills. In the summers, they provide potable water to the parched village, particularly supplying water to the doorsteps of the elderly. They fund their activities by selling old newspapers as scrap, and running food court at festivals. Other activities include cleaning government hospitals and blood donation camps.