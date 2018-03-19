THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Sunday, a group of 30 international bloggers set off on a tour of Kerala, watching diverse facets of life and lapping up the scenic beauty of God’s Own Country. The young travellers from 28 different countries flew down to the state as part of the Kerala Blog Express programme of the State Tourism Department. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the soujourn here on Sunday morning.

The team during their two-week-long stay will visit different destinations like Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Thrissur, Munnar, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. This is the fifth edition of the Blog Express programme which has commendably helped the state to retain its top position in the Indian tourism sector. At the inaugural function, the bloggers expressed their joy to be part of a programme to help the destination scale new heights of fame. Most of them were first time visitors to Kerala.

Emily Fata a Canadian blogger said she wanted to explore the greenery, the colours and food of Kerala. “I’m looking forward to sharing the exciting experiences on my blog that deals with travel and lifestyle themes,” she said.Greta Omoboni, an Italian living in London, who is on her maiden visit to Kerala said her interests include exploring the culture and destinations in the state.

Kerala was a familiar place for a few like Mihaela Popa, hailing from Romania, who is on her fourth visit to the state. “This is my favourite state. The food, the people, are all exciting,” Popa said. Emil Truszkowski, a Polish man living in Japan, shared his disappointment for not bringing his wife. “It was her dream to visit Kerala. I will come here again with my wife,” he said. Tourism Secretary Rani George said the bloggers can popularise the culture and lifestyle of the state besides its natural beauty. Tourism director P Bala Kiran requested the bloggers to interact with the people. “You will be surprised to feel the warmth with which the people of Kerala receive their guests, he said.

Blog Express a success

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the success of the previous editions of Blog Express showed the immense popularity of the state among international travel community. “Last year alone, around 400 Kerala travel experiences were published in different blogs. This had a corresponding impact on the foreign tourist arrivals to the state,” he said.