THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a 57-year-old woman was found dead in a pond attached to a quarry near Thumba on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Leela, a resident of Manvila. The Thumba police have registered a case.

According to the police, the body was found floating in the pond in a quarry at Pullukad near Thumba at around 12 noon by the locals. The body was later fished out with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.The police suspect it is a case of suicide as she was mentally disturbed for the last several years. Leela was unmarried and living with her brother Shyamalan.

“Leela used to tell her brother that she wants to commit suicide,” said Thumba SI Prathap Chandran. “She also attempted suicide twice earlier. On Saturday night, she left home. Though Shyamalan registered a police complaint, the police search in the night provided no pointers to her whereabouts. Later, the ward councillor of Thumba was informed by a local about a body found floating on the pond. The inquest has now been completed and the body was shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital.”

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Monday.