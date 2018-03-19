THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Law Academy Law College will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary with year-long programmes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations at Tagore Centenary Hall here on March 20 at 4.30 pm. Justice N Krishnan Nair will preside over the function and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will be the chief guest.

National, international seminars and a golden jubilee memorial building are among the initiatives planned as part of the celebrations, said Dr N Narayanan Nair, founder of the institution.The Law Academy Law College was started by Narayanan Nair in October 1967 in association with Justice V R Krishna Iyer, Justice Subramanian Potty, former advocate general Narayanan Potty, former minister K Chandrasekharan, advocates S Eswara Iyer and Kalathil Velayudhan Nair.

The college started evening courses in 1968 and full-time three-year degree courses were launched in 1970. Post-graduate section was launched in 1975, five-year degree course in 1984 and another post-graduate section in 1995.The Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society started in 1989 has made notable contributions. The All India Moot Court Competition being organised for the past 27 years is a notable such event in the country.

National and international seminars, All India Client Interview and Counselling Competition are among the programmes conducted by the moot court society.The college has two NSS units. The college has several famous alumni in the fields of judiciary and cultural, social and political sectors.An year long sanitation drive titled Vridhi-2018 is a highlight of the jubilee celebrations.