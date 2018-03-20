THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ilze Skromane, a Latvian national, never thought her third trip to India along with her elder sister Liga could turn out to be a nightmare. It has been six days since 33-year-old Liga went missing from Kovalam. The authorities, including police, could not trace her so far even though she left behind her passport and other travel documents.In pursuit of her lost sister, Ilze has been knocking on all doors. Finally, on Monday, she moved the Union External Affairs Ministry too. “I’m still confused. I don’t know where she’s. I’ve requested the police to intensify the search,” said Ilze.

A desperate Ilze communicated the matter to Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj through twitter. Ilze has also decided to intensify her pursuit of her sister by pasting posters at various places in the state. She announced a reward of `1 lakh for those who trace Liga. She also shared the contact numbers if any information is found --- 9947224900, 8138054751.

Ilze decided to visit India for the treatment of Liga, who suffers from post-traumatic depression. After visiting a couple of places, she decided to choose Kerala as the destination for giving rejuvenation therapy to Liga. She landed at the Cochin International Airport last month from Heathrow, London. After staying one night in Alappuzha, she moved to Varkala and Kovalam. Later Ilzie took Liga to Dharma Ayurvedic Centre at Pothencode.

“Liga and I were always interested in yoga, alternative medicine and meditation. We’ve been to yoga classes, meditation seminars together. I had been to India twice before and fell in love with this country and the kindest loving nature of its people. Liga always wanted to visit India and I offered her to come with her and start Ayurvedic programme. She wanted her health to improve and we decided to visit India,” Ilze said.