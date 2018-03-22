THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications have been invited for temporary posts of Junior Research Fellow and Technical Assistant to work in two international projects. There are three vacancies of JRF with a fellowship of Rs 25,000 plus HRA per month and two posts of Technical Assistant with fellowships of Rs12,000 and Rs 10,000 each per month. Last date to apply is April 5.

The qualifications are MSc, degree in Marine Biology/ Aquatic Biology and Fisheries/ Zoology/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences/Chemistry; MFS. Aquaculture/Fisheries Resource Management. Applications enclosing biodata, certificates, should reach Dr K. Padmakumar, Principal Investigator – DBT Research Project, Centre for Marine Biodiversity, Dept of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, PO Box 30, Kerala University Kariavattom Campus.