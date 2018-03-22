THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Earlier in January this year, interior designer and founder of Design Pataki, Esha Gupta, was among select names who were invited to the Maison & Objet Paris design showcase. Esha discussed the upcoming trends in home décor and design with Cecille Danz, a well-known minimalist designer.

Throwing more light on what trends to look forward to, Esha says, “We’ve been noticing globally at design shows that there has been an underlying tone of ‘going back to your roots’ and a more artisanal and handcrafted approach to design. The demand for idiosyncratic products is stressing on the need for authenticity in design.”

In fact, Esha’s own design sensibilities reflect in her brand, Design Pataki that is a quirky take on homegrown design elements. In a quick chat, she talks about what’s next in the Indian interior design space and shares inputs on how to do up one’s home.

How has the Indian home décor consumer evolved in the last couple of years? What has your learning been like?

The upward trajectory has been huge in the last few years. The Indian consumer now knows what he wants, has taste, style and individuality. People have realised the importance of making your home or office space a happy environment. With social media, the exposure and impact of design has been large.

What are the trends in Indian interiors — specifically homes?

Indian homes are now experimenting more with bolder colours. Pineapples, flamingos are still big with palms and monsteras being a part of the green décor. The industrial look has faded away and we’re moving more towards chic glamour with art deco patterns and metals.

How do you define your design aesthetic?

Growing up, my mother’s sense of colour, design and form played a large influence on me. From there it has continued to evolve, given the large global exposure we have available now. It makes one push their limits harder. As of now my sensibilities are driven towards sustainable products which have amazing style. I like reinventing materials available locally. For a recent apartment we designed, six different Indian stones were modified to suit a luxe palette. ‘Raw Contemporary’ is what I think best describes it.

Could you share five essential elements every home must have and why? How are these five elements important for a house to look good?

Rugs are very important, I feel in India people are very wary of using rugs but it adds instant warmth and style to any space. One can buy low maintenance rugs as well. Lighting is key, be it floor lights, pendant lights, wall sconces or table lamps. How you play with these, sets the tone to any space. Every space must have an element of green, so large troughs or vases are must. All you need to do is put a few palms in and you are all set. You don’t even need fresh flowers everyday. The fragrance of a room sets one’s mood. Diffusers, candles or room fragrances are a must. Lastly, art should not be overlooked. It can be prints, canvases or posters. With art, your home has a personality.

What shades work best for Indian homes — wall colours, curtains and upholstery and why?

Depending on the space, softer neutrals with single pop colours work well in space constraints. There is no one particular palette which works well in India. The experiments with colours and textures are endless. Currently internationally jewel tones are big with jade green, deep purples and blues.