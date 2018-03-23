THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After long weeks of will it-won’t it, the Sports Hub is confirmed as the ODI venue. The choice of the venue in the capital has brought forth the need for an improvement plan for the Kaloor International Stadium.

It’s official. The capital city will host the November 1 ODI.The official confirmation on the ODI’s venue comes after weeks-long debates in the media and social media in favour of the Sports Hub in the capital and the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi.

Thiruvananthapuram district cricket association secretary Vinod S Kumar said the decision was expected. “I’m not for an unhealthy comparison between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. But it is a fact the Sports Hub is the most suitable venue,” he told Express.

Vinod, however, said the furious debate on social media crossed the limit at times. “It should not have been viewed as a fight between two cities. But it also brought forth the need for an improvement plan for the Kochi stadium,” he added.

The decision brought cheers to the staff of Technopark, lying a few kilometres away from the Sports Hub. Technopark employees were a strong presence during the T20 international match between India and New Zealand on November 7, 2017.

“It’s good news, not just for the park’s proximity to the venue. After announcing Sports Hub as the venue, authorities wanted a change of venue which saddened many like us. Now again, we are looking forward to the match,” he said.

A majority of the Technopark companies had allowed their employees to rearrange their work schedule to watch the November T20. “International matches are a rarity and we are happy the companies are taking an encouraging stance,” Rajeev said.

The thousands of spectators expected to pour into the capital will be a spur for businesses -hotels, restaurants and transport - in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to G Sudhiesh Kumar, patron of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, mega arts and sports events spell good news for hotels. “Hotel bookings will see a rise, but the volume will not be too huge as it is a one-day event. Restaurants , wayside eateries and star hotels will benefit the most,” he said.