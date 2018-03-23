THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has allowed schools to conduct camps and workshops for a maximum of seven days during the summer vacation period. An order to this effect was issued after summer classes in schools were completely banned following an intervention from the state Child Rights Commission.

Schools should obtain permission from the Sub-district Educational Officer or District Educational Officer before conducting such camps.The officer who gives permission should visit the camps and ensure that children are provided drinking water, food, fan and toilet facilities.Special care should be taken to prevent incidents of sun-stroke, the order said.

Guidelines on TV programmes

The government has directed the Enforcement wing of Labour Department to ensure that child-friendly practices are adopted while shooting television programmes involving children.A circular to this effect was issued by the Labour Commissioner on the direction of the state commission for protection of child rights. The Revenue Department has also been asked to issue necessary directions to district collectors regarding rules to be followed while involving children in TV shows.

Ensuring adequate food and study hours for children in between the shoot, presence of guardian, dissuading demoralising comments on child participants by reality show judges and ensuring that the child does not lose more than 10 school days at a stretch are among the child-friendly practices to be adopted.

District Collectors and District Labour Officers should ensure that only suitable make up is applied on children and they are not denied their rights or mentally and physically harassed during such programmes.