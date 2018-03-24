THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yuva Morcha has asked the government and KSRTC management to urgently give appointment orders to 4,051 PSC rank holders who had received the advise memo from the PSC.

Inaugurating the Rankholders association under the leadership of the Joint Action Council, Yuvamorcha state president and Joint Action Council chairman K P Prakash Babu said there was a situation prevailing in the state forcing the rank holders to struggle on the street while the Ministers’ relatives and friends were facilitated back door entry.He alleged the Public Service Commission had become an agency to help private coaching centres to conduct only examinations.