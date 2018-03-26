THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by the success of the Nirakoottu unit in Ernakulam, the Kudumbashree Mission plans to train more women in painting works. Members of neighbourhood societies in all districts have been encouraged to set up painting units. A unit has already been started in Kottayam and the members were given training.

The painting units will get private projects as well as painting works of government departments. Kudumbashree aims to tap opportunities in the construction of 2.5 lakh houses to be built under the Life mission project. The painting units will get loans, subsidies and innovation funds, said a statement. The Nirakoottu unit was set up two years ago and has managed to paint around 20 flats and earned R25 lakh. Each unit member earns around Rs 1,000 in a day.