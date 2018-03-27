THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A filmy treat awaits city residents starting this week. With a bevy of landmark movies, the Soorya Film Festival will begin at the Lenin Balavadi on Wednesday. A set of ten noted world movies will be premiered at the festival. The grand visual treat is set to open with the screening of ‘The President’ crafted by renowned Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf. The movies will be screened at 6:45 pm.

The movie mania will continue until April 7. An eclectic mix of movies where the narratives discuss themes of varied contours will be screened. Be it Raoul Peck’s movie ‘The Young Karl Marx’ which chronicles the early years of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels or ‘Victoria and Abdul’, the comedy-drama directed by Stephen Frears which explores the unique friendship between Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk Abdul Karim, or the 2017 movie by Philippe Van Leeuw ‘Insyriated’ that captures the gripping moments unfolding in the war-ravaged Damascus, the film festival offers a rare glimpse into a set of world class movies.

The Polish crime drama ‘Pokot’ directed by Agnieszka Holland with its gripping narrative chronicling the flurry of events elderly Janina Duszejko gets entangled in when she finds her dogs go missing mysteriously is another highlight in the illustrious list of movies selected for the festival.The Polish drama film ‘Afterimage’ by Andrzej Wajda alongwith the much acclaimed 2001 war film ‘No Man’s Land’ by Danis Tanovic, and Pablo Larrain’s movie ‘Neruda’ is set to offer a grand visual treat to the city residents. ‘The Other Side of Hope’ by Aki Kaurismaki and ‘Goodbye Berlin’ by Fatih Akin is also set to be screened.