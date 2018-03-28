THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) will start functioning from the IMG Campus from Wednesday. With the state government refusing to budge on the demand for an office at the Secretariat, the V S Achuthanandan-led panel is moving to the earlier allotted office.

In 2016, when the Left Government took over, the commission was granted office at IMG. However, VS refused to accept the same and took up the matter with the party bosses. Though he later wrote to the Chief Secretary demanding office at Secretariat, the demand was rejected. Despite his insistence, the government rejected the demand.The government allotted office for the commission at IMG and sanctioned funds for setting up the office.

12th meeting

On Wednesday, the commission will hold its 12th meeting at the chairman’s chamber at 11 am. In addition to VS, commission members C P Nair, Neela Gangadharan and member secretary Sheela Thomas will attend.