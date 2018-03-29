THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever heard of biopesticides from tapioca? What better way to spice up the fest dedicated to a crop which is more of an emotion to Keralites. The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute has pitched up a stall where it has on offer three bio-pesticides made from cassava.

Three bio-pesticides viz Nanma, Menma, and Shreya developed from cassava are exhibited. The pesticides have been developed to target the pests that attack the banana plant. Bio-pesticides developed by the organisation against the mealy bugs, white flies, pseudostem weevil and rhizome weevil in banana have been put up for sale.

The bio-pesticides can either be used on the banana plant which has been infected or as a preventive. It is applied five months after the plant is planted. While Nanma and Shreya has neem oil, Menma is made of cassava leaf extract.“The product was launched a few years back. The bio-pesticide was subjected to trials in various banana farms for three years and were found very effective,” said Ajesh G, a research assistant at the institute. The bio-pesticides have been developed by scientist C A Jayaprakas.

A grand Line-up

Another stall of the CTCRI has as exhibits nine tuber crops. Around 30 varieties of tapioca, seven varieties of sweet potato, five varieties of elephant yam and 17 varieties of purple yam give a peek into the world of tubers.

“When it comes to arrowroot, most kids are aware of only the biscuit. They might not have seen the plant. As such, we have exhibited the plants of the tubers as well here,” says Prakash Krishnan, a senior technical assistant at the CTCRI. “Our aim is to make people aware of the vast scope these crops have.”