THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has topped the state in generating the maximum number of man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). A whopping 73.08 lakh man-days were created in the district to earn the distinction. Until March 28, a total of 1,73,335 people from 1,58,615 families were given jobs, District Collector K Vasuki said.An amount of Rs 208.5 crore was utilised via the project and 7,227 families were given employment for a period of 100 days, said K Chandrasekharan Nair, joint programme coordinator of the job guarantee scheme.Among those who found work were 167 differently-abled persons.

In all, 20,330 families belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 2,684 families from the Scheduled Tribes category received work under the scheme. As many as 1,53,424 women also managed to find work under the scheme. A total of 3,70,662 employment cards were distributed in the district. Meanwhile, Alappuzha district stood second providing employment to 1,42,289 people belonging to 1,30,237 families and generating 71.51 lakh man-days. The work initiated in the district under the scheme were those that gave impetus to soil and water conservation. A total of 2,032 farm ponds envisaged to help the farming sector and to aid in the storage of water were also set up.

A majority of the ponds were built in the grama panchayats of Vamanapuram block. Water to the tune of 3.72 lakh kilolitres can be stored via these farm ponds.Meanwhile, saplings are being readied under the employment grant scheme. These shall be distributed to school children and will be planted in the district on the World Environment Day which falls on June 5. As many as 20,54,690 saplings are being developed in 595 nurseries.

