Now, prison-made delicacy at Thampanoor bus terminal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As people started streaming into the KSRTC terminal Wednesday morning, they were in for a culinary surprise. Three men clad in white shirts and dhotis welcomed the commuters with the rhythmic beats of the Chenda and Elathalam. The whole area was steeped in a festive mood. Policemen could be seen bustling about. Those wielding the percussion instruments were prison inmates. They were trumpeting the arrival of a take-away counter of the much famous brand 'Food for Freedom'.

With the Prisons Department opening the 'Food for Freedom' counter at Thampanoor, those embarking at the bus terminal can have a sumptuous meal. Pamper your taste buds with a smorgasbord of dishes crafted by the inmates of the prisons at affordable rates. Chappati accompanied by lip-smacking curries, a variety of chicken dishes, breakfast items, all at affordable rates are available at the counter. A Chappati costs just Rs 2 while a packet of Chilli Chicken costs just Rs 40. A combo of Idli, Sambar and Chutney costs just Rs 20 with the prices of different chicken dishes hovering around Rs 50 or 60! Bottled water is available at a slashed rate of Rs 10!

DGP of Prisons R Sreelekha inaugurated the take-away counter and handed over the first sale to Women's Open Prison, Poojappura Sophia S. “The products crafted by the inmates are highly popular among the public. Apart from being a recreational activity, they get to be engaged in a trade. All the products available here are organic and they are made using unadulterated and pure ingredients. The food products are available at half the market rate and these will be extremely useful for the commuters,” said Sreelekha. Prison officials are hoping for an expansion at the terminal by including an eatery here as well.

As many as 200 prisoners are currently involved in the preparation of the food products. The counter is run by the staff of the Prisons Department. The aim of the much-celebrated project is reforming the prisoners and skill development. “The food products made by the inmates are a major hit with the city residents. Ever since the start of the programme we have been trying to get a space either at the railway station or the bus terminal. Now that we have received a space here, we intend to expand it,” said Prisons DIG B Pradeep. The food products are created with a homely goodness by avoiding any kind of preservatives, the prison officials add. “No preservatives are used and the food is prepared with utmost care to ensure hygiene,” Pradeep added.

The food stall starts functioning from 6 am in the morning and will be open till 7 pm. The time is likely to be extended well into the night, the prison officials said. Apart from these meals, bakery items and a variety of pickles crafted by the women of the Women's Open Prison are also on sale.

It was in 2011 that the programme was launched with the intention of providing the products crafted by the jail inmates to the public. The food products are being distributed via the various mobile units set up in Medical College junction, General Hospital, Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Museum, among others.

