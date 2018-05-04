SSLC results: City schools fly high; Thumbs down for Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

Schools in the city fared well with a success rate of 97.78 per cent; 14 government schools registered 100 per cent success.Thiruvananthapuram district stands at the eleventh position in the state; it stood at the seventh position last year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city never disappoints when it comes to the SSLC results. The success rate is somewhat consistent throughout the years. All the reputed schools in the city have taken a bow this time with the flying colours of ‘A-plus’.

The schools in the city, both government and private, fared well in the SSLC examination with a success rate of 97.78 per cent. Unlike previous years, the government schools in the city have done exceptionally well. A total number of 14 government schools in the city limits registered 100 per cent success. In aided and unaided sectors too, the schools have put up a good show. As many as 14 unaided schools registered 100 per cent win while cent per cent win was registered at seven aided schools. Government VHSS and THS for the Deaf, Jagathy, the only government school in the city of speeching and hearing impaired also secured cent per cent success.

The district, as a whole, however, showed a steep dip in the success rate from the seventh position in the state to eleventh. According to the DPI officers, the slump in the position was due to the decrease in success rate in the rural areas.

Poor performance in rural areas

Speaking to Express, K Lalitha Kumari, District Educational Officer, said the fall in the success rate could be the poor performance shown by the schools in the rural areas.“It is true that the success rate in the district has gone down considerably,” Lalitha Kumari said. “But the city schools came with good performances this time. So it could be the poor performance of schools in some rural areas and tribals segments. Hence, we will analyse the results and will make arrangements to fare better in the coming years.”

Interestingly, the capital city saw the schools which have highest and lowest number of candidates who appeared for the examination.The highest number of candidates had appeared from St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, with a total number of 1,810. Meanwhile, only two candidates had appeared from Government HS, Kattachakonam, near Ulloor. The total number of students who secured A plus in all the subjects is 889 of which 664 are girls and 225 are boys. The number of students who appeared for the examination is 11,773. Of which, 11,512 have been qualified for admission to the higher studies.

Unlike the previous years, the schools in tribal segments have not managed to secure a place in the category of cent per cent success. However, Government Girls HSS, Mithirmala, located in the hilly regions of the district, came out with cent per cent results.

Cotton Hill: Efforts taken for cent per cent success rate

Government Cotton Hill GHSS, one of the oldest schools in the city, registered 98.62 per cent success rate which is lower than last year’s success rate of 99.1 per cent. However, the students who secured A plus have increased from 39 to 57. According to J Rajasree, Additional Headmistress, the total success rate has shown a dip as more students appeared in the examination compared to last year. “Last year, six of our students failed out of 634 students appeared. This year, it was 10 out of 725 students appeared. So if we consider it as a whole, we have achieved a good success rate,” she said. She also added efforts will begin to make the success rate to cent per cent in the coming years.

Schools with cent per cent success

Government sector

Government HS Sreekariyam; Government HS Kattachakonam; Government Medical College HSS Thiruvananthapuram; Government city VHSS Thiruvananthapuram; Government HS Kachani; Government HS Vanchiyoor; Government HSS Pettah; Government Sanskrit HS Fort, Thiruvananthapuram; Government Fisheries Technical HS and VHSS; Government HSS for Boys, Karamana; Government HS Chalai, Government Tamil HSS(VHSS and TTI), Chalai; Government HS Jagathy, SAM MRS Vellayani.

Unaided school sector

Al-Uthman EMHSS Kazhakoottam; Lourdes Mount HS Vattappara; SNVHS Chenkottukonam; Jyothi Nilayam EM HSS Kazhakoottam; Holy Trinity EMHS Alathara; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; St Thomas HSS Mukkolakkal; Christ Nagar English HSS, Kowdiar; Nirmala Bhavan girls HSS, Nanthencode; Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidyamandir HSS, Vellayambalam; Holy Angel’s Convent High School, General Hospital Junction; MMRHSS Neeramankara; Carmel Girls’ HSS, Jagathy and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud.

Aided school sector

St John’s model HSS, Nalanchira; Salvation Army HSS Kowdiar; RKDNSSHSS Sasthamangalam; St Joseph’s HSS Thiruvananthapuram; NSS HSS Palkulangara; Fort boys HS Thiruvananthapuram; NSS HSS, Kesavadasapuraam.