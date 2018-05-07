Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lt Gen Cherish Mathson appointed Colonel of Regiment of Garhwal Rifles

The Sainik School Kazhakootam alumna Lt General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding in Chief, has taken over as Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson (centre) takes over as Colonel of the Regiment from Lieutenant General Sarath Chand (left)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sainik School Kazhakootam has something to cheer about. The school’s old boy Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding in Chief, South-Western Command, has taken over as Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army.

What is interesting is that he succeeds Lieutenant General Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff, to this post. Sarath is also an alumni of Sainik School Kazhakootam . Colonel of the Regiment is traditionally the head of the regimental affairs, including training, administration welfare and interactions with the veterans and their families. Colonel of the Regiment is nominated by his seniority.

Mathson will shoulder regimental duties in addition to his primary responsibility of commanding the South-Western Army, an army spokesperson said. Mathson, who hails from Eraviperoor, Tiruvalla, took over at a solemn military ceremony held at Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. He paid tributes to martyrs at the War Memorial and later reviewed a Guard of Honour presented to him by the Special Guard of Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre.Mathson hails from Maliyekkal House, Eraviperoor, Thiruvalla, and was Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in 1980.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson Indian Army Garhwal Rifles

Comments

More from this section

MM Hassan calls for the dismissal of police officers

Kerala hangs head in shame over Latvian murder: Kadakampally Surendran

Rs 1,760 crore ‘treatment’ for four government hospitals in Keala

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats