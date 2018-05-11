Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ARC seeks public inputs on citizen-centric services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Administrative Reforms Commission meeting on Thursday decided to seek suggestions from the public on a foolproof delivery of citizen-centric services. For this, sittings will be held in Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad.

The sitting in Wayanad will focus on issues faced by tribals. The commission’s report to the government on improving citizen-centric services will include selected recommendations and suggestions from the public.

The commission decided to conduct a study on economic management reforms along with a study on responsible bureaucracy. The study on citizen-centric services is in the final stage and the report will be submitted soon.

The meeting also decided to write to the government to speed up the implementation of its recommendations in the reports on the formation of the State Vigilance Commission and human resource development. Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan chaired the meeting.

