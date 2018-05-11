Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala State Electricity Board eyes 1,000 MW solar power by 2021

The Kerala State Electricity Board is actively hopping on to the solar power bandwagon by setting itself a target of 1,000 MW in installed capacity by 2021.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is actively hopping on to the solar power bandwagon by setting itself a target of 1,000 MW in installed capacity by 2021.

As a first step, KSEB is joining hands with the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) to generate 500 MW through roof-top solar panel units which will be established in government buildings - including schools and hospitals - and private buildings, including residences. In the long run, KSEB expects to achieve the target of 1,000 MW in installed capacity exploiting public and private participation in roof-top, ground-mounted and floating solar panel options.

‘’The target is 1,000 MW in the next three years. Harnessing of solar power is the practical solution as the government sees it,’’ Electricity Minister M M Mani said on Wednesday, inaugurating a two-day workshop organised jointly by KSEB and ANERT to discuss business models for the ‘solar rooftop’ programme in the state.

‘’KSEB’s consumer base has risen to 1.24 crore but internal generation is stagnant at 30 per cent. Internal hydropower generation potential is entangled in controversies and the maximum potential from small hydro projects is only 300-400 MW,’’ Mani said.

The government will explore the possibility of using public and private buildings in all districts for erecting solar panels as part of the programme, he said. KSEB CMD N S Pillai underlined the need for a viable financial model to ensure maximum solar energy penetration in the state.
‘’Compared to other states, solar penetration is meagre in Kerala. The total installed capacity is just over 100 MW and KSEB needs to have 1,000 MW to achieve its renewable energy obligations,’’ he said.

