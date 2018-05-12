Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Regional Cancer Centre doctor complains to KSWC about workplace harassment

The complaint was made by the head of the RCC’s department of transfusion medicine. The KSWC said the complaint was ambiguous and needed to be verified.​

File pic of Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, which is muddling through the crisis of blood transfusion incidents, is in a soup again after a doctor approached the Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) with a complaint of workplace harassment.

The complaint was made by the head of the RCC’s department of transfusion medicine. The KSWC said the complaint was ambiguous and needed to be verified.  

KSWC member M S Thara told Express that it will summon the complainant and the accused, and conduct a  hearing.

The decision follows after the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner submitted a preliminary report to the commission on Friday.

The complainant has accused another doctor in the same department of harassment and misconduct.
Her petition stated a malicious attempt is being made by her subordinate to malign her name; she alleged he was using the media to propagate false accusations against her and the department.

