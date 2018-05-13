Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Queerythm celebrates first anniversary

The event also witnessed participants raising concerns against the existing legal system. The need for awareness about government provisions for the community was also highlighted.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran having a word with Syama S Prabha, secretary of Queerythm LGBTIQ community, at VJT hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking one year of their efforts to protect the interests of the LGBTIQ community members, Queerythm in association with The Humsafar Trust organised its first anniversary in the city on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the celebrations at VTJ Hall.

As part of the event debates and discussions over the current status of the community were held. “Social acceptance is key to bring LGBTQ members to the mainstream. It is a shame that our identities are inappropriately linked with that of sex workers,” said Shyama S Prabha, secretary of Queerythm.

Ashok Row Kavi, chairperson, The Humsafar Trusat Mumbai, expressed the need to fight patriarchal system and to remove the stigma. The visibility of the LGBTIQ is rising in the society, but so are their suppression, he said. “Mobilising support and organising the sexual minorities are the only solution to empower them,” he said.   “Change should start with the people who view us in a negative manner. Our identities are not consequences of mental illness, as many perceive,” pointed out Dinu Veyil, founder of Disha.

The event also witnessed participants raising concerns against the existing legal system. The need for awareness about government provisions for the community was also highlighted.

A Q-Debate emphasising on morality, society, sexual and gender minorities was also held. Referring to the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) on May 17 Queerythm urged members of the LGBTIQ community to come forward and join the celebrations.

LGBTIQ

