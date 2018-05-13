Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Two fishermen die in separate accidents

Published: 13th May 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen were killed in separate accidents while venturing into the sea early on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Silvadasan, 35, of Pulluvila and Paulose, 72, of Poovar.

The Poovar and Vizhinjam coastal police have registered a case in connection with the accidents.
The first accident took place at Pallam near Kanjiramkulam around 6.30 am when Silvadasan and a few fishermen were returning ashore after fishing, he slipped and fell into the sea. Silvadasan could not swim due to the rough weather and drowned. He is survived by his father Pathrose.

In the second accident, which took place around 2 am near Poovar, Paulose was trying to fill fuel in a fishing boat. A kerosene lamp fell over the petrol and the flames spread all over the boat. He suffered serious burn injuries which led to his death. He leaves behind his wife Selvarani.

