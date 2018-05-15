A vacuum in kids’ lives!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Highlighting the lack of films emphasising and inculcating moral values in children, the first ICFFK held an open forum discussion at Kairali-Sree-Nila Theatre on Monday. The forum was inaugurated by Kerala State Film Academy chairman Kamal.

The forum was attended by film editor Beena Paul, Kerala State Film Academy general council member G P Ramachandran and lyricist Balu Kiriyath. Discussions saw children and parents actively presenting points and suggestions to felicitate a better relationship between the younger audiences and films. “Depending on your age, watch films which you believe can communicate your interests in the best manner,” said Kamal, as he addressed the children.

The discussion actively revolved around how films have portrayed children, yet have seldom targeted them. “Films rarely run under the label of ‘for kids’. Messages that communicate ethical values are meant for all,” said Kamal. The children who participated in the event raised a question on how they are being utilised for marketing and advertisement purposes, but little movies are made for them. The need to showcase good films for young fanatics of big movie stars was highlighted by Ramachandran.

“Films for children should go beyond plain humour for entertainment,” said Balu. He also opined they must ethically shape their perception of the world around them like in our times.

The children said they were moved by the films that were screened. “The bond shared by the siblings in the film was what I enjoyed the most. Films rarely portray such affectionate bondings,” said 14-year-old Karthik J S of Anappara Government High School who was emotionally moved by the movie ‘Children of Heaven’. It was his first time at a movie theatre.