Electric cycles are the future

Published: 15th May 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:27 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The future of transportation will be electric vehicles, said experts who presented papers at a seminar on Technological Advances in Sustainable Transportation - Electrical Mobility and Use of Renewable Energy was organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) as part of the National Technology Day 2018 celebrations.But the switch from petroleum-based transportation to electrical must be linked in such a way that the energy used for electrical vehicular transport must be from renewable energy. Otherwise, the net result will be reduced pollution in cities while increased demand for conventional energy will result in more emissions from power plants, experts pointed out.

Padma Mahanti, IFS, director, Department of Environment & Climate Change (DoECC) inaugurated the technology day celebrations. The presidential address was delivered by R Harikumar, Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) director. Binuja Thomas, senior scientist, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology & Environment (KSCSTE), and C K Peethambaran, director (Sustainable Agriculture) of CISSA, spoke on the occasion.

Technical sessions were handled by A M Narayanan, head of Energy Efficiency, Energy Management Centre, Kerala, B V Sureshbabu, accredited energy auditor-BEE, Ottotractions, Sabu V R, Associate Professor, Automobile Engineering, SCT College of Engineering and Sriram R Rajeev, Mahendra Electricals.The seminar which was organised in partnership with ANERT was sponsored by KSCSTE.

