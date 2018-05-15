Mangalapuram Panchayat president booked for property encroachment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mangalapuram police on Sunday registered a case against panchayat president Shafi, Education Standing Committee chairman Shanavas and five others for felling trees after encroaching on a private party’s land. The cases were taken on the basis of the complaint filed by Muhammed Shah of Pallippuram, manager of Mumbai airport.

Accordign to the complaint a group of people, including Shafi, trespassed on his property and axed coconut trees on May 1. Based on a preliminary inquiry, cases were registered against the group. One of the accused, Subash, was arrested and was later released on bail. “The rest of the accused have absconded,” said the police.