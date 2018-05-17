Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An artistic pursuit in progress

 Not all parents appreciate it when their children begin lavishing their artistic skills on the walls of their homes. Luckily for Aiswarya V S, her father Suresh did not mind. He, in

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Not all parents appreciate it when their children begin lavishing their artistic skills on the walls of their homes. Luckily for Aiswarya V S, her father Suresh did not mind. He, in fact, encouraged her in her fledgeling artistic pursuit. “I began scribbling on walls at the age of three. My father is the reason behind this exhibition,” says Aiswarya. ‘Aurora - Rhythm of Colours,’ an exhibition of 50 of her paintings, began at the Museum Auditorium on Thursday.

‘Aurora’ is also the first exhibition by the 15-year-old from Sasthamangalam who has just cleared Class IX at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom. She has been studying the nuances of art at the Varnam Institute, Kowdiar, for the past one year. “My greatest inspiration is my teacher Ravindran Puthoor of Varnam,” she said. The paintings on display vary in theme, mood and medium. She has worked with oils, pencil sketches, acrylic and watercolour. 

The themes of 50 of the works currently on display include kathakali, theyyam and landscapes. The youngster who hopes to take up fine arts for her higher education has a soft corner for landscapes, modern and mural art. “For me, art is an expression of human creative skill and imagination,” she said. Aiswarya draws her inspiration from nature, and has a keen eye for detail. A few of the 50 paintings are from her childhood days, while the rest were done over the past one year. The exhibition will be on till Saturday. It will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on all the days.

