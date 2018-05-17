And march! Soldiers in the hustle and bustle

Aiswarya N By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : They could be seen bustling about, running hither and thither carrying out their new responsibilities with much confidence and elan, the real foot soldiers of the film fete. Evidently, children are their own bosses, so they proved at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) by anchoring and volunteering with unparalleled perfection. They are the young volunteers who have been roped in to carry out the myriad tasks at the ICFFK.

Running through the corridors and premises, the young volunteers carry piles of responsibilities above their head. “Leading the guests to the locations and helping the guests overcome confusions is our major work. ICFFK has given us a sense of freedom and has provided a great platform for us,” said 13-year-old Gopichand, a student of Christ Nagar School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The young volunteers could be seen acting out their roles of guiding and assisting the guests with much enthusiasm. Currently, ICFFK has 23 children donning the role of anchors. Around 40 volunteers weave their way through the crowd of young delegates and parents carrying out their tasks to perfection, thereby ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival. The volunteers have even proved their mettle in the art of translation by helping out the non-Malayali guests. Program convenor N S Vinod mentioned that Utpal Borpujari, the director of the national award-winning feature film ‘Ishu’, appreciated the effort of the children, who proved as good translators.

Efficient anchoring by the children made the event more colourful. The white dresses worn by the little anchors outshone the darkness in the cinema halls. “Children are extremely fun to work with. This festival has brought down their fear and raised their confidence,” said Vinod. “They are the limelight in the cultural programmes being conducted in the evening sessions.”

Ten-year-old Akshitha A S, a student of Infant Jesus School, Thiruvananthapuram, and one of the anchors at the film fest said ICFFK is a great platform to meet popular celebrities and interact with them. “Anchoring at the ICFFK has helped me learn more about movies and directors. It has helped ward off my stage fear,” says Akshitha, who hopes to join the film milieu someday.

Awed by the performance of the little anchors on the stage, main anchor Savitha Bhasker, remarked them as smart and innovative. Children’s coordinator and French teacher at Christ Nagar School, Thiruvananthapuram, Sebastian A C said, “They cooperated extremely well. We provided training to enhance their fluency as well.”The young anchors were chosen from amongst those children who were part of the summer camp ‘Kilikkootam’ organised earlier by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare and the ‘Venalthumbi’ programme by Balasangam, a children’s organisation.