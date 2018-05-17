Graft: HSE regional deputy    director, clerk suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Wednesday suspended the regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education in Kannur and a clerk in the department after finding that the corruption allegations levelled against them were true. The suspension was ordered by A Shahjahan, Secretary of General Education Department.

The action against Deputy director Gokulakrishnan and clerk Padmanabhan were taken as per the violation of service rules 1960. The government action was following the investigation done by ICT co-ordinator of Higher Secondary Directorate. Earlier, the Higher Secondary Directorate. According to top sources in the Higher Secondary Directorate, the department, prima facie found that the accused were involved in malpractices in the office.