Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Magic on screen

lThe first edition of International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala received an encouraging response, say organisers lAs many as 4,670 children registered as delegates as against the organisers’ in

Published: 17th May 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sudheer Karamana posing for a selfie with the delegates at Kairali theatre on Thursday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Summer vacation has never been this much fun for Ishan, an eighth standard student who is among the hundreds of children attending the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala.“Last year I went for a painting class and before that, it was a swimming camp. Though cinemas are my favourite, parents rarely get time to take me to a theatre,” he said.      
The week-long festival organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has 140 screenings at five theatres. Short films, documentaries, workshops and interactions with artists are other highlights.

The first edition of the festival received an encouraging response, according to the festival organisers. As many as 4,670 children registered as delegates as against the organisers’ initial estimate of 4,000 delegates.
The event is also noted for its social inclusion - 400 each students belonging to tribal hamlets and orphanages are attending the festival free of cost. A few of them were visiting a movie theatre for the first time in their life.

A 12-year-old hailing from a remote hamlet in Pathanamthitta could not hide his joy when asked about the festival experience. “It’s for the first time I’m seeing such a crowd. The cinemas are good. I’ve also made new friends,” he said. “This is for the first time I’m travelling this long. I have a day’s walk in the forest to board a bus to the town and later to   Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.The festival has brought cheers to parents as well as nuances of filmmaking is now part of the school curriculum. “Everyday there is an interaction with artists, both from the creative and technical sides of filmmaking. Children can clear their doubts there,” said Nisha V N, a young mother.  
            
Next time truly international! 

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare chairman SP Deepak said the festival will become truly international from next edition onwards. “This year, we got little time to invite foreign artists and delegates. Next year, the preparations will start six months in advance,” he said. The idea of a children’s film festival occurred after the council received complaints of the ban on children in the celebrated IFFK, he said. “We cannot force the IFFK as several films would be inappropriate for children. The only option left was to start an exclusive festival for children,” he said.

Deepak hopes the festival will help in a positive diversion of the children’s love for mobile phones. “The interactive sessions will help the children to make short films on their own. This will be an exciting hobby for them,” he said. The KSCCW plans to register 10,000 delegates for next year’s event. “There will be more films, theatres next year. We will try for representation from all schools in the state,” he said.

Schedule

Kairali
9:15 am-Eep!
11:15 am-Colour of Paradise/ Rang-e-khoda
2:15 pm-Swanam
6:15 pm-Mr Frog/Meester Kikker
Sree
9:30 am-Kummatti
11:30 am-Chakkaramavin Kombathu
2:30 pm-Gauru-Journey of Courage
6:30 pm-Jhonny
Nila
9:45 am-Cloudboy
11:45 am-The Great Dictator
2:45 pm-Gharaksarangal
6:45pm-The Sound of Music
Tagore
9:30 am-Nono, the Zig-Zag Kid
11:45 am-White Bridge
2:45 pm-Children of Heaven
6:30 pm-Bicycle Thieves
Kalabhavan
9:30am-The Jungle Bunch
11:45am-Village Rockstars
2:45 pm-Ottaal
6:15 pm-Heidi

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

‘Absence of Presence’ at Alliance Francaise

Biometric attendance in all Kerala offices by October-end, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Bookathon to spread the reading bug in Central Prison

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018