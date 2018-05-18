Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Biometric attendance in all Kerala offices by October-end, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM said the government wants to increase the efficiency of the civil service.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged employees’ organisations to fight corruption in the civil service. “Kerala is the least corrupt compared to other states, but a small section of employees are indulging in corruption as if it is their right,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with representatives of service organisations as part of the second anniversary of the government. Pinarayi said the government wants to increase the efficiency of the civil service. Transfers will be as per norms. A system is in place to examine the issues related with contributory pension.

The biometric attendance system will be in place in government offices in the state by October-end. The government will not allow officials who draw huge salaries to occupy relatively lower posts by deputation. Though everyone has the freedom of expression, officials and service organisations who cross the limits should know they are violating the service code. There is government staff who do not show propriety in the use of social media.

The KAS will be implemented without delay. Reservation will be applicable only for direct recruitment to KAS. It will not be applicable for by transfer or promotion postings.The government plans to implement digital filing system. E-governance and e-filing will be implemented in all offices. There is no plan for raising the retirement age, he said.

