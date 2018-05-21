SAT Hospital’s major operation theatre to reopen in 10 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The major operation theatre of SAT Hospital, which was closed for annual maintenance work, will be reopened within 10 days said hospital superintendent Dr A Santhosh Kumar.

According to the superintendent, of the three tables in the major operation theatre, only two are operational.

The hospital currently has an emergency operation theatre, a family planning operation theatre and a major operation theatre.“There were reports that the operation theatre has been closed down after some doctors took mass leave. Such reports are baseless,” said Kumar.

“Of the three theatres, only the major operation theatre has been closed for maintenance. No surgeries were affected due to the same as we had ensured alternate arrangements,” he added.At the same time, hospital authorities said that during the annual maintenance work, any the civil, electrical and pumping faults will be rectified, and to make it functional after sterilisation it normally takes a month.