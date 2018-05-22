Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s 'Robot' post gets one million views

The video ‘Iron Man to Manhole Robot’ in which the brains behind the innovative robotic technology ‘Bandicoot’ share their experience in developing the robot has garnered ten lakh views.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the video ‘Iron Man to Manhole Robot’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video shared by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook on Sunday, which underlines his government’s resolve to prioritise technological innovation, has gone viral. The video ‘Iron Man to Manhole Robot’ in which the brains behind the innovative robotic technology ‘Bandicoot’ share their experience in developing the robot has garnered ten lakh views within a span of 24 hours. 

In the video, the engineers of the start-up firm Gen Robotics Innovation recall their journey of developing a robot that can clean sewers, thereby replacing human workers and providing a solution for manual scavenging. 

Sharing the video, the Chief Minister said the “policy of this government is to utilise the technological expertise of the youth for the development of the state.” “The government aims at ensuring job opportunities for the youth in the state and will ensure that technology will never detrimentally impact the existing job sector. As the government enters its third year, the government will steadfastly follow this development policy,” Pinarayi noted in his Facebook post.

