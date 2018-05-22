Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Le Samouraï  to be screened at AFT on Saturday

  The Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT) will screen ‘Le Samouraï’ as part of its  cine club screenings on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT) will screen ‘Le Samouraï’ as part of its cine club screenings on Saturday. The 1967 neo-noir crime film tells the story of a  methodical hitman who always plans his murders so well that he never gets caught. The film  will be screened in association with the French Embassy, AFT said. Le Samouraï - literally The Samurai and originally released as The Godson in the US - is written and directed by Jean-Pierre Melville.

The 107-minute film stars Alain Delon as the perfectionist hitman Jef Costello, Nathalie Delon and Francois Perier. Costello’s meticulously planned murders involve airtight alibis of which his girlfriend Jane - played by Nathalie Delon - is an integral part.

The film, which has had an influence on other films as well, deals with Costello’s escapades after having carried out a contract on a nightclub owner. Neo-noir is, essentially, an updated version of film noir, a term used to describe stylishly made Hollywood crime movies of the 40s and 50s. Le Samouraï will be screened at the AFT at 5.30 pm. Entry is free. For more information, please contact: culture.trivandrum@afindia.org. Phone: 0471 2320666/6578808.

