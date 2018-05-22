Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PM Modi creating unrest in nation, says Congress leader AK Antony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been creating unrest in the country to facilitate formation of BJP Governments in states, accused veteran Congress leader A K Antony. 

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader A K Antony. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been creating unrest in the country to facilitate formation of BJP Governments in states, accused veteran Congress leader A K Antony. 
 Inaugurating a meeting organised by the KPCC to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary, Antony said Congress aims to unseat the Narendra Modi from power, with the help of secular parties. The Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka marks the beginning of such a move, he added. 

Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed Congress governments in Assam, Punjab and Mizoram to maintain peace. But now Narendra Modi is creating unrest for the sake of BJP Governments. Six union ministers led by Piyush Goyal camped in the state to win MLAs through horse trading. There’s no comparison between Rajiv Gandhi and Narendra Modi, said the leader while accusing Modi of giving scant regard to democratic values. 

Rajiv Gandhi was the revolutionary leader of Indian democracy, said KPCC president M M Hassan. Hassan criticised the Prime Minister for his silence over BJP’s horse trading in Karnataka. KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi, former KPCC chiefs V M Sudheeran, K Muraleedharan, V S Sivakumar and DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal were present.

