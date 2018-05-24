Wheels of change

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Abin Babu Abraham better known by his online moniker Motographer Babs, isn’t an ordinary Malayali boy. His craze for funky and custom-modified vehicles eventually lured him to the world of automotive photography back in 2009. Ultimately, due to the quality of content, it resulted in an Instagram account with more than 1,13,000 followers! The lensman also landed some lucrative collaborative gigs alongside globally-renowned automotive magazines like EVO. Now, to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan, Abin is about to put his social media clout to good use and embark on a state-wide journey to help the underprivileged.

Fast and philanthropic

“My friends and I will be riding from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram starting on June 1. The idea is to stop in each district for a day and spend quality time in select orphanages and ashrams to help in any way I can, including sponsoring their meals for that day,” explains the B Com graduate-turned-freelance photographer. Upon being asked why he chose the philanthropic route to head out on his 6” plus-lifted Isuzu Dmax Vcross, the 24-year-old shares that he’s noticed a pattern of many folks emulating his content online and hopes that, in the long run, such humanitarian actions will also be imitated.

“It would help if readers could connect me with their acquaintances or business establishments with corporate social responsibility programmes across Kerala. People can reach out to me via Instagram (till May 31) to find out how to send in non-perishables including clothes, toys, or even money,” says the owner of the recently-established online store named Babs Automotive.

To find out more, check out@motographer_babs